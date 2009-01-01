Home | News | General | Full list: IGP withdraws police escort from lawmakers, ex-SGF, ex-ministers (FFK, Shina Peller, others)

- IGP has ordered the withdrawal of police protection from some top personalities and organisations

- The affected individuals include former SGF, serving lawmakers and former ministers and others

- The directive was issued in the midst of ongoing police reform coming on the heels of the EndSARS protest

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, has ordered the withdrawal of the police protection from some top personalities and organisations in the country.

This directive was contained in a letter directed to all zonal assistant inspector-generals and all state commissioners of police through a wireless message dated November 4.

Legit.ng gathers the serving and former lawmakers, former ministers, a former secretary to the government of the federation Babachir Lawal and popular personalities were affected.

The move came amid ongoing reforms in the police force following the recent EndSARS demonstrations across the country.

Breaking: Conference of Speakers elects Abubakar Suleiman new chairman as Obasa's tenure ends

Here is the list of those affected:

1. Lado Yakubu

2. Yuguda Bashir

3. Think Nigeria First Initiative

4. Uche Chukwu

5. Boroface Ajayi

6. MD Summerset, Mr Suleiman Idris

7. C.N Ukachukwu

IGP has ordered the withdrawal of police protection from some personalities and organisations. Credit: PT

Source: Twitter

8. Femi Fani-Kayode

9. Nicholas Mutu

10. Yahaya Audu

11. Tokunbo Afikoyomi

12. Apo Apartments, FCT Abuja

13. Uche Sylva International

14. Eddinho Nig Ltd Guinness

15. Bashir Mohammed

16. Mustapha Maihaja (Former NEMA DG)

17. Suleiman Hassan, From Min of Environment

18. Babachir Lawal (Former SGF)

19. Nuel Ojei Holding Companies

20. Magnus Abe

21. Oriental Energy Resources

22. Pius Akinyelure

23. Christ Embassy

24. Salini Nigeria Limited

25. Ocean Marine (Chairman)

26. RCC Nigeria Limited

27. Association of Indigenous Contractors

28. Sheiks and Bishops

29. ECWA Academy

30. BDA Group Ltd

31. Amen Rochas

32. Duru Mike Ejiogu

33. Remi Christ Nwaagbo

34. Ibrahim Msheila

35. HRN ASARA – ASARA

36. Jotandi Service

37. HRN Chief Uche

Jubilation in Argentina as Messi beats Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho in top 50 greatest ever footballers (full list)

38. Curlew Express Limited

39. Omale Emmanuel, Divine Hand of God

40. Sunti Golden Sugar Estate

41. Ibrahim Waya

42. Musa Yakubu Management, Musaco Investment and Property Ltd

43. KYC Holding

44. Shina Peller

45. Kebo links Int’l Ltd

46. Builder Hub impact investment program

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

47. Chris Giwa

48. Godwin Ekpo

49. Ochacho Real House Ltd

50. Edozie Madu

51. Olaide Musibau

52. Onyeche Blessing

53. Honorable Thomas

54. Chukwuebuka Onuorah

55. David Adesanya

56. Joel Onowakpo

57. Goddy Ogbaga

58. Stanel Group

59. Kaztec Engineering

60. Emeka Offor

Meanwhile, the IGP has emphasised the need for Nigerians to embrace the community policing strategy in the country.

The police boss described community policing as the best strategy to combat crime in Nigeria.

IGP Mohammed made this known in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, during a one-day working visit to the state to access the level of damage done by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

Full list of burnt, looted police stations, banks, others in Lagos

Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...