Full list: IGP withdraws police escort from lawmakers, ex-SGF, ex-ministers (FFK, Shina Peller, others)
- 9 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- IGP has ordered the withdrawal of police protection from some top personalities and organisations
- The affected individuals include former SGF, serving lawmakers and former ministers and others
- The directive was issued in the midst of ongoing police reform coming on the heels of the EndSARS protest
Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, has ordered the withdrawal of the police protection from some top personalities and organisations in the country.
This directive was contained in a letter directed to all zonal assistant inspector-generals and all state commissioners of police through a wireless message dated November 4.
Legit.ng gathers the serving and former lawmakers, former ministers, a former secretary to the government of the federation Babachir Lawal and popular personalities were affected.
The move came amid ongoing reforms in the police force following the recent EndSARS demonstrations across the country.
Here is the list of those affected:
1. Lado Yakubu
2. Yuguda Bashir
3. Think Nigeria First Initiative
4. Uche Chukwu
5. Boroface Ajayi
6. MD Summerset, Mr Suleiman Idris
7. C.N Ukachukwu
8. Femi Fani-Kayode
9. Nicholas Mutu
10. Yahaya Audu
11. Tokunbo Afikoyomi
12. Apo Apartments, FCT Abuja
13. Uche Sylva International
14. Eddinho Nig Ltd Guinness
15. Bashir Mohammed
16. Mustapha Maihaja (Former NEMA DG)
17. Suleiman Hassan, From Min of Environment
18. Babachir Lawal (Former SGF)
19. Nuel Ojei Holding Companies
20. Magnus Abe
21. Oriental Energy Resources
22. Pius Akinyelure
23. Christ Embassy
24. Salini Nigeria Limited
25. Ocean Marine (Chairman)
26. RCC Nigeria Limited
27. Association of Indigenous Contractors
28. Sheiks and Bishops
29. ECWA Academy
30. BDA Group Ltd
31. Amen Rochas
32. Duru Mike Ejiogu
33. Remi Christ Nwaagbo
34. Ibrahim Msheila
35. HRN ASARA – ASARA
36. Jotandi Service
37. HRN Chief Uche
38. Curlew Express Limited
39. Omale Emmanuel, Divine Hand of God
40. Sunti Golden Sugar Estate
41. Ibrahim Waya
42. Musa Yakubu Management, Musaco Investment and Property Ltd
43. KYC Holding
44. Shina Peller
45. Kebo links Int’l Ltd
46. Builder Hub impact investment program
47. Chris Giwa
48. Godwin Ekpo
49. Ochacho Real House Ltd
50. Edozie Madu
51. Olaide Musibau
52. Onyeche Blessing
53. Honorable Thomas
54. Chukwuebuka Onuorah
55. David Adesanya
56. Joel Onowakpo
57. Goddy Ogbaga
58. Stanel Group
59. Kaztec Engineering
60. Emeka Offor
Meanwhile, the IGP has emphasised the need for Nigerians to embrace the community policing strategy in the country.
The police boss described community policing as the best strategy to combat crime in Nigeria.
IGP Mohammed made this known in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, during a one-day working visit to the state to access the level of damage done by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest.
Tiamiyu Kazeem: SARS killed my son with his glory - mother laments | - on Legit TV
[embedded content]
