Trump accuses Democrats of vote fraud as he fights to retain presidency

- Donald Trump has not relented on his daily barrage of tweets claiming massive voter fraud in the US election

- The president's latest claim is that 100 000 000 mail-in ballots were not properly authenticated and accused the Democrats of stealing the election

- Trump did not mince his words and claimed the country suffered from a history of election problems

- Twitter has continued to flag his tweets warning people that his claims of election fraud are disputed

Almost like clockwork, Donald Trump released a series of tweets. Once again he has accused the Democrats of perpetrating voter fraud and outrightly called them thieves.

He doubled down on his claim that the election was stolen and added that he has affidavits confirming that voter fraud took place.

He cited mail-in ballots as the problem saying they were not properly authenticated especially in cities like Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Twitter has continued to flag his tweets with a warning that links to an article which explains that voter fraud is very rare:

"Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the US, according to The Associated Press and Reuters"

He tagged @JonathanTurley in his tweet and Jonathan Turley echoes Trump's calls for greater scrutiny of the voting process due to a history of premature election calls which were incorrect.

On Saturday night media outlets shared the news that they had predicted that Joe Biden had won the election based on the electoral votes he had received, with the hotly contests state of Pennsylvania flipping over to the Democrats and giving Biden the lead and majority.

However, the official result has not been released and the earliest we can expect that is on the of December 14, until then there may be a number of recounts and courts cases with a slim possibility of Trump retaining his presidency.

Donald Trump accuses Democrats os stealing the election. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: UGC

