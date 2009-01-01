BBNaija: Your sweetness will give me diabetes, Neo reacts to Vee's note to celebrate his mum's birthday (photo)
- 10 hours 40 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- BBNaija Vee has said that Neo's mum raised an amazing man
- Vee stated while celebrating Neo's mum on her birthday
- The BBNaija star went on to thank her lover's mum for everything she taught him
PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng
BBNaija star Vee has taken to social media to give a shoutout to her lover Neo Akpofire's mum.
Neo's mum turned a new age on Sunday, November 8, and the beautiful lady deemed it fit to celebrate her on her special day.
BBNaija Vee celebrates Neo's mum on her birthday.
Photo: Instagram/@veeneobbnfanpage
Source: Instagram
Taking to her Twitter page, Vee said Neo's mum gave her the most special man in her life while wishing her a happy birthday.
According to the BBNaija star, Neo's mum raised an amazing person. She went on to thank her lover's mum for everything she taught him.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Neo seemed to love the birthday message Vee wrote to celebrate his mother as she responded to her tweet. Neo jokingly state that Vee will give her diabetes with her sweetness.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija winner Laycon said he doesn’t joke with Neo and Vee.
The young man explained that Neo was the one who made him wear his infamous lights jacket.
Explaining why he decided on the outfit, Laycon said that he just wanted to stand out. He, however, started having second thoughts after hearing someone make a comment about one of the housemates trending on social media for the wrong reasons.
Laycon said that he then removed the jacket but Neo advised him to wear it back and not be bothered about contrary opinions.
The young reality show star said that it was one of the reasons he did not joke with Neo in the house. He also added that he did not joke with Vee too.
BBNaija: Why I allowed Neo wash my underwear – Vee | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles