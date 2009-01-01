Home | News | General | BBNaija: Your sweetness will give me diabetes, Neo reacts to Vee's note to celebrate his mum's birthday (photo)

- BBNaija Vee has said that Neo's mum raised an amazing man

- Vee stated while celebrating Neo's mum on her birthday

- The BBNaija star went on to thank her lover's mum for everything she taught him

BBNaija star Vee has taken to social media to give a shoutout to her lover Neo Akpofire's mum.

Neo's mum turned a new age on Sunday, November 8, and the beautiful lady deemed it fit to celebrate her on her special day.

BBNaija Vee celebrates Neo's mum on her birthday. Photo: Instagram/@veeneobbnfanpage

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter page, Vee said Neo's mum gave her the most special man in her life while wishing her a happy birthday.

According to the BBNaija star, Neo's mum raised an amazing person. She went on to thank her lover's mum for everything she taught him.

Neo seemed to love the birthday message Vee wrote to celebrate his mother as she responded to her tweet. Neo jokingly state that Vee will give her diabetes with her sweetness.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija winner Laycon said he doesn’t joke with Neo and Vee.

The young man explained that Neo was the one who made him wear his infamous lights jacket.

Explaining why he decided on the outfit, Laycon said that he just wanted to stand out. He, however, started having second thoughts after hearing someone make a comment about one of the housemates trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

Laycon said that he then removed the jacket but Neo advised him to wear it back and not be bothered about contrary opinions.

The young reality show star said that it was one of the reasons he did not joke with Neo in the house. He also added that he did not joke with Vee too.

