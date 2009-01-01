Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh gifts friend N2.5m necklace as revenge for car she gave her on her birthday (video)

- Tonto Dikeh's friend identified as Melisa said that the actress bought her a necklace of N2.5m

- Melisa stated that the necklace was a gift for her birthday

- The actress replied Melisa's post online and said that it was revenge for the car she bought for her on her own birthday

Tonto Dikeh's friend called Melisa has taken to her official Instagram page to share the birthday gift that the actress gave to her.

Tonto Dikeh's friend shares a video of the expensive necklace that the actress bought for her. Photo: Instagram/@tontolet, @pretiwomannn_official

Source: Instagram

Melisa shared a video that revealed a beautiful necklace and earrings. According to her, the gift is worth the sum of N2.5m. She went on to thank the mother of one for her kind gesture.

My sister will be the biggest actress in Nigeria, DJ Cuppy tells fans to mark her words

Check out the necklace and earrings below:

Replying to her friend's gratitude post on Instagram, the actress stated that the gift was revenge for the car that Melisa bought for her on her own birthday.

According to Tonto, her plan was to get her friend a helicopter but noted the economic state of the country. She went on to tell her friend to manage her little token.

See their conversation below:

Tonto Dikeh reacts to her friend's show of gratitude on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@pretiwomannn_official

Source: Instagram

