Breaking: Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Gwoza town
Breaking: Boko Haram launches fresh attack in Gwoza town – Residents



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
File photo of terrorists

By Ndahi Marama,  Maiduguri

Fleeing residents of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state have revealed that armed Boko Haram sect have on Sunday night launched an attack on the town with fear of severe casualties.

Gwoza is one of the Council areas declared as Boko Haram caliphate until it was liberated.

The incident according to sources started at about 10pm with heavy sounds of gunshots and explosions from the side of the terrorists and security operatives.

Details later.

