Actress Chika Ike Celebrates 35th Birthday With Orphans (Photos)

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike on Sunday celebrates her birthday as she turned 35.

The actress who clocked 35 on today November 8, yesterday, Saturday, November 7th celebrated her birthday amidst joy and charity as she paid a visit to The Arrows Of God Orphanage in Lagos.

Chika Ike who celebrated her birthday with the orphanages through her foundation, Chika Ike Foundation, shares photos from the celebration.

The movie star on Sunday took to her Instagram page to share saucy photo of herself in celebration of her birthday.

Decked in gold sequins jumpsuit and looking alluring, Chika was not only captivating but also lusciously sexy.

The Anambra born also urged her fans to say a prayer for her.

It’s Chikalicious birthday today ! God has been super awesome to her; she knows this and never takes his blessings for granted. Please say a prayer for her,” she wrote.

