Home | News | General | Screenshot: Buhari Will Die Before Election If He Does Not Resign Peacefully – Prophet Ibrah One Discloses

Ibrah One after going all out to disclose that Donald Trump was going to lose the election and also become the first American President to be arrested, has in a latest post stated that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, must resign as peacefully as President or face what is about to befall him.

According to the self acclaimed millionaire, President Muhammadu Buhari will die before the next election if he does not resign.

This is what he had to say;

Now that Donald Trump has lost the Elections I’m going to talk about his arrest. He’s going to be the first Ex President who is going to be arrested and I’m going to break down how his arrest will happen. As for Buhari he better resign because what is about to happen to him, is either he resign peacefully or else the worse will happen to him. He will die before the election election if he did not resign”

Checkout the screenshot below;

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...