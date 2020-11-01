Home | News | General | Screenshot: Buhari Will Die Before Election If He Does Not Resign Peacefully – Prophet Ibrah One Discloses
Actress Chika Ike Celebrates 35th Birthday With Orphans (Photos)
Never Plant This In Your Yard, See How It Got This Woman Swallowed By Snake (see pictures)

Screenshot: Buhari Will Die Before Election If He Does Not Resign Peacefully – Prophet Ibrah One Discloses



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Ibrah One after going all out to disclose that Donald Trump was going to lose the election and also become the first American President to be arrested, has in a latest post stated that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, must resign as peacefully as President or face what is about to befall him.

According to the self acclaimed millionaire, President Muhammadu Buhari will die before the next election if he does not resign.

This is what he had to say;

Now that Donald Trump has lost the Elections I’m going to talk about his arrest. He’s going to be the first Ex President who is going to be arrested and I’m going to break down how his arrest will happen. As for Buhari he better resign because what is about to happen to him, is either he resign peacefully or else the worse will happen to him. He will die before the election election if he did not resign”

Checkout the screenshot below;

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175