Home | News | General | DANGER!! “I Think About Suicide Everytime I Remember The Death Of My Husband”, Woman cried out – Widow Of Policeman Killed In Rivers State –

[unable to retrieve full-text content]A widow of one of the policemen, Sergeant Swawale Ornan, allegedly murdered and burnt beyond recognition by members of the Indigenous People Organisation of Biafra also know as IPOB in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State ring revealed her ordeal after the sad passing of her husband. In an interview with the Punch, Mrs. […]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...