Home | News | General | 2023: Why Jonathan should not join race for presidency - APC chieftain

- A chieftain of the APC, Garus Gololo said he is opposed to the idea of Goodluck Jonathan making a comeback for the presidency in 2023

- Gololo appeals to Jonathan not to listen to people selling the idea to him

- The APC chieftain predicted that any attempt by Jonathan to return to the presidency in 2023 will fail

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garus Gololo has advised former president, Goodluck Jonathan not to join the race for the 2023 presidential election.

Gololo gave the advice in Abuja on Sunday, November 8, in response to reports that some groups from the northern and southern parts of the country are supporting a return of Jonathan to the presidency in 2023.

Jonathan has not openly shown any interest in contesting for the presidency again. @GEJonathan

Source: Twitter

The APC chieftain who opposed the idea said other people from the south should be given a chance to govern, Leadership reported.

2023: El-Rufai breaks silence on contesting for presidency, speaks on his posters flooding Abuja (photo)

He expressed the belief that the former president will lose if he contests in 2023.

Gololo who accused some political jobbers of promoting the idea, urged Jonathan to be wary of such people.

He said:

"There is nothing wrong in asking someone to come out to contest, but what makes the difference is the votes. The votes shall decide who becomes the next President and if PDP like, let them give it to Jonathan, same fate shall repeat itself, like in 2015.”

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has distanced himself from the posters of him and minister of transport Rotimi Amaechi flooding the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng recalls that the 2023 campaign posters of Amaechi and El-Rufai were sighted in Abuja on Tuesday, November 3.

But speaking with journalists on Friday, November 6, after meeting with the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, El-Rufai denied knowing those behind the posters. The Kaduna governor also stated that he has contacted the transport minister about the development which he also denied.

Help me, I am in serious pains - Man who trekked for Buhari in 2015 begs for assistance (photo)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Jonathan was never a bad president | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...