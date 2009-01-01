Home | News | General | Chika Ike turns 35, reveals reason she changed her mind about buying Rolls Royce for birthday (photo)

- Actress Chika Ike said that time and exposure can change one's mindset

- The actress said this as she celebrated her 35th birthday

- Chika revealed she wanted to buy a luxury car for her birthday but changed her mind

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress Chika Ike as she turned a new age.

The actress clocked 35 on Sunday, November 8, and she took to her social media page to share the good news with her fans and followers.

In the mood of celebration, Chika shared a lovely birthday photo. The actress was dressed in a shimmering gold jumpsuit as she posed for the camera.

Chika Ike celebrates as she clocks 35. Photo: Instagram/@chikaike

Source: Instagram

According to her, God has been super awesome to her and she never takes his blessings for granted.

Meanwhile, the actress went on to reveal what she wrote in her vision book when she was 30 and what she thinks about it now.

According to her, five years ago, she noted that she would buy herself a Rolls Royce Phantom as her birthday gift. However, she stated that her mindset has changed.

Chika said that she would rather buy houses and add it to her real estate investment portfolio. She said she's thinking towards appreciating assets and not depreciating liabilities.

Chika Ike speaks about her mindset on her 35th birthday celebration. Photo: Instagram/@chikaike

Source: Instagram

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chika Ike said that too much humility is self-destructive.

The actress, who appeared to be sharing the advice based on her status as a public figure, submitted that indeed, humility is a core value that everyone alive should have.

Ike, however, added that people must always be in tune with their surroundings and know when to switch things up.

The screen diva explained that people won’t hesitate to take a person’s humility for foolishness or timidity. She rounded up her submission by stating that too much humility can ultimately be self-destructive.

