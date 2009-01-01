Home | News | General | Fans congratulate Don Jazzy over hilarious photoshopped family pic with Rihanna and Rema

- Nigerians have reacted to a photo shared bu music producer Don Jazzy on his social media page

- Don Jazzy shared a photoshopped image of him with Rihanna and Rema

- The singer then congratulated Rihanna on Joe Biden's win as president of USA

Music mogul Don Jazzy has got his fans talking and laughing after he shared a photoshopped family photo with US singer Rihanna and Rema.

In the photo shared on the singer's official Instagram page, Don Jazzy was spotted putting in a white shirt and blue trousers with a jacket.

Rihanna was putting on a white wedding dress and her hair braided and packed to the back. The singer's makeup was simple yet beautiful.

In the hands of the singers was Rema who was photoshopped into a baby. With beautiful smiles on their faces, the couple posed for a photo.

Don Jazzy shares a photoshopped family photo with Rihanna and Rema. Photo: Instagram/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In the caption that followed the photo, the Nigerian singer congratulated Rihanna on the emergence of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America.

Check out the hilarious photo below:

It is no longer news for many fans of Don Jazzy that he has a big crush on the US singer.

At every chance he gets, the media mogul always speaks on his love for Rihanna. A few months ago, the singer had shared a photoshopped image of him with pregnant Rihanna.

As expected, the photo he shared generated some responses from his followers, many of who laughed at him.

Read some comments below:

fancyacholonu:

"Aww congrats!! Such a beautiful couple & your baby is so cute."

siruti:

"Someone shd take Jazzy's phone now!!!"

Toyin Abraham shares throwback photo with hubby, says it was when they were hiding their relationship

princess_iphy:

"Congratulations donjazzy."

deyemitheactor:

"Now we know the truth about how Rema was born!!!"

sons_of_donjazzy:

"Congrats donbaba .... I will come for omugwo."

director_h20:

"Congratulations wow."

