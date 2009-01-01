Home | News | General | Maureen Esisi shares dad's response as she tried to twerk for him in hilarious video, Nigerians react

- Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, shared a video of her dancing

- The video showed her trying to twerk for her father

- The young woman's father playfully pushed her away from him

Maureen Esisi, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu, recently took to her social media page to share a video showing the loving relationship she has with her dad.

In the video shared on Maureen's official Instagram page, the beautiful young lady was spotted standing beside her father who was seated on a chair.

While a song was playing in the background, Maureen took proper positioning until it was time for her to dance. As she danced, the song soon talked about twerking and Maureen decided to twerk for her dad.

As soon as she turned her bottom to twerk for the old man, Maureen's dad lightly hit her bottom away from him while he had a small smile.

Check out the funny video below:

[embedded content]

Followers and friends took to her comment section to react to her post as many laughed at her.

Read some comments below:

amaaraa.26:

"He reminds me so much of my dad."

lanremakunevents:

"Your dad made my day."

kreamz_hairworld:

"Your father is so patient, mine would have flung me away."

peelove71:

"This woman na cruise abeg.know this and know peace."

eniolajolade:

"Leemao. Nigerian daddies that are jovial like this are not up to 30."

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife Maureen strongly warned followers reminding her of her failed marriage.

Maureen posted a screenshot of her conversation with an overreaching fan on her Instagram page. In the conversation, the user identified as @miz_beeyi accused Maureen of being dumped because of her barrenness and promiscuity.

This was followed by Maureen dismissing both claims and warning the lady to desist from peddling negative thoughts.

[embedded content]

