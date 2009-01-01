Home | News | General | This is what will happen after Trump leaves office - Pastor Oyakhilome releases prophecy

- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has released a prophecy on what will happen in the world after President Donald Trump leave office

- Oyakhilome forecasted that things will not go back to being rosy immediately Trump vacates the White House

- The Nigerian cleric added that the US president is not popular among some top Americans because of his support for Christians

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy has released a powerful prophecy on the future of America and the world after the presidential election.

In a recent sermon, Pastor Oyakhilome forecasted that if Americans, especially Christians believe that everything in their nation and around the globe will be as they have ever dreamed, then they are wrong, PM News reports.

The cleric warned Christians not to be fooled into thinking that the defeat of Donald Trump will end the problems they face presently.

US 2020: Why it's too early to congratulate Biden - Powerful world leader

He said:

“If you are a Christian, better know this. Don’t think that if we just get Trump out of the way then everything will just calm. It will not be calm. They hate you and he seems to protect you, that is the problem."

The famous Nigerian pastor claimed that Trump lost his popularity among the American elite due to two factor: the first being that he did not go to them for sponsorship during his campaign in 2015 and that secondly, the former US leader supported Christians while in power.

Pastor Oyakhilome said everything won't be calm after Trump leaves office (Photo: Daily Post, New York Times)

Source: UGC

Oyakhilome noted that before Trump's victory in the 2015 presidential election, he was the darling of the American aristocracy, but after assuming office, he became an obstacle.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“They are angry at Trump for supporting Christians. So the real ones they hate are you who are Christians. That is what the hatred of Trump is all about. It’s got nothing to do with Trump.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you - Biden sends message to Americans

“Before he started giving his voice in support of Christians and before he started giving his voice in support of Israel, he was their darling, they loved him.

"But because he didn’t come for their sponsorship and they didn’t expect him to become President, they blamed the Christians for voting him into office and that is what they hate him for."

Meanwhile, Trump had given conditions under which he would consider a peaceful transfer of power.

The president was willing to commit to a smooth transfer of power if his campaign's legal efforts at challenging the election result fails.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...