NUJ receives commendation for supporting Gov Emmanuel

…As Media Aide pledges to support Press Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Special Assistant on Local Media, Akparawa Emmanuel Sam has thrown his weight behind the success of the upcoming 2020 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week celebration scheduled to hold between the 6th and 11th of December 2020 in Uyo.

Speaking while receiving the State Chairman of NUJ and members of the 2020 Press Week Committee who were in his office, Friday, 6th November 2020 to officially invite him to the event, the Governor’s aide assured that he would not only attend the weeklong event but would also do everything within his power to ensure the success of Week.

Akparawa Emmanuel Sam who commended the Union on the choice of the theme: “MEDIA, CAPACITY DEVELOPMENT AND NATION BUILDING IN A COVID-19 ERA”, which he described as timely, also seized the opportunity to thank journalists in the state for the crucial role they have been playing in the development of Akwa Ibom State over the years.

He also thanked the State Chairman of the Union for stabilizing the media sector in the state for development and peace to thrive even as he commended journalists for the support given to his boss, Governor Udom Emmanuel over the years. He, however, pleaded journalists to continue giving the Governor maximum support to help him deliver on his campaign promises which he said was geared towards engendering economic prosperity in the state.

Dwelling on the 2020 Press Week, Akparawa Sam said he had no doubt in the capacity of the Comrade Nsibiet John led-committee to deliver saying the historic success recorded last year by the committee that was still headed by him was a testimony of what he is capable of achieving.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, Comrade Amos Etuk was full of praises for redefining partnership between the Union and the Office of the SA to the Governor on Local Media.

Comrade Etuk who averred that Akparawa Emmanuel Sam has taken his partnership with the Union to a new level ever since he was appointed as SA, Local Media, commended him for the support he has rendered to both the Union and individual members, adding that the Union was proud of him.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the 2020 Press Week Committee had updated the SA to the Governor on the line up of activities for the Week as well as extending an official invite to him to attend the event.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the schedule of activities for the Week to Akparawa Emmanuel Sam.

The visit took place at the Government House Press Center and was attended by members of the 2020 Press Week Committee.

