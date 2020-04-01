Home | News | General | Kaduna State govt to install new Emir of Zazzau Nov 9
FG is addressing job creation for youths — Lai Mohammed
UN Deputy Scribe visits Nigeria, 3 other countries on Post-COVID economy

Kaduna State govt to install new Emir of Zazzau Nov 9



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 30 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
2021 budget: El Rufai presents N237.52bn to Kaduna Assembly
Nasir el-Rufai

The Kaduna State government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony of the new Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmad Bamalli.

Bamalli is to be installed as the 19th emir of Zazzau on Nov. 9, at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria.

Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation ceremony, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Sani, who is also the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that arrangements had been concluded to facilitate smooth conduct of the installation ceremony.

He said the new emir would host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation.

The Commissioner enjoined the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Zazzau Emirate and the state at large.

Sani also urged the people to line up along the street starting from Tudun Wada to Kofar Doka areas of Zaria metropolis, to catch a glimpse of the new Emir and pay him homage.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175