Home | News | General | US election: Republican lawmakers tell Trump not to concede to Biden

- Some Republican lawmakers are challenging the legitimacy of the US presidential election

- The group has avoided referring to Joe Biden as the president-elect

- President Donald Trump has refused to concede to Joe Biden

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75,000 or N38,000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

The political intrigues surrounding the US presidential election has persisted as a number of Republican lawmakers refused to admit that President Donald Trump lost the election.

President Trump has refused to recognise Biden as the winner of the presidential election. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/ Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

A Republican lawmaker, Senator Lindsey Graham told President Donald Trump not to concede the presidential election to Joe Biden.

According to CNN, Graham who made the statement during an interview on Fox News claimed Trump has not lost the US election and urged him to fight hard.

Similarly, other groups of Republican lawmakers who reportedly backed the stand by Graham are suggesting that the election is not concluded.

Former president sends powerful message to Joe Biden after defeating Donald Trump, here's what he said

Vox reported that one of the lawmakers, Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) told George Stephanopoulos of the ABC that Trump should challenge issues with the election.

Blunt said:

“It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves.”

Meanwhile, there are fears that Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States (US) may not be the eventual winner of the just-concluded presidential election in America.

One of those who have raised the concerns is the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

President Obrador on Saturday, November 7, said that it is still too early to congratulate Biden, Al Jazeera reports.

In another report, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy has released a powerful prophecy on the future of America and the world after the presidential election.

In a recent sermon, Pastor Oyakhilome forecasted that if Americans, especially Christians believe that everything in their nation and around the globe will be as they have ever dreamed, then they are wrong, PM News reports.

US 2020: Why it's too early to congratulate Biden - Powerful world leader

The cleric said Christians not to be fooled into thinking that the defeat of Donald Trump will end the problems they face presently.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...