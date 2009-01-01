Home | News | General | Man United legend attacks Man City star for what he did in Premier League clash with Liverpool

- Kyle Walker brought down Sadio Mane which gave Liverpool a penalty at the Etihad

- Roy Keane has slammed the Man City defender for his mistake in the EPL duel

- Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool which Gabriel Jesus netted for Man City in 1-1 draw

Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has frowned at Manchester City defender Kyle Walker for how he brought down Sadio Mane which gave Liverpool a penalty in a Premier League tie.

Manchester City were on Sunday, November 8, forced to a 1-1 draw by reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in what was a tough battle between these two sides.

Mohamed Salah scored the first goal of the encounter via a penalty after Kyle Walked tripped Sadio Mane in the box in which the referee had no choice than to give a spot kick.

Just in: Pep Guardiola reveals what angry Jurgen Klopp told him after Man City vs Liverpool 1-1 draw

However, Brazilian footballer Gabriel Jesus restored parity for Manchester City before the half time break at the Etihad stadium.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had the chance to score the winner for Manchester City in the second half, but he missed the penalty which could have given the Citizens the three maximum points.

While speaking as a pundit on the match according to the report on GOAL, Roy Keane who won 17 trophies at Manchester United slammed Kyle Walker for his mistake.

“Kyle Walker, people tell me he is playing well but I don’t think so.

“I think this guy is 30 years of age, an international player, he’s a car crash, he keeps making these types of mistakes and rightly punished for it."

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently occupying third position on the Premier League table, while Manchester City occupy 10th position after seven games played so far.

Just in: After 3-0 home loss to Aston Villa, angry Arsenal fans tell Arteta 1 thing he must do by January

Kyle Walker slammed by Roy Keane for conceding penalty against Liverpool. Photo by Andrew Powell

Source: Getty Images

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City forced high-flying Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, November 8, and both team managers held each other to deep discussion right after the game.

Both teams could not be separated in their first Premier League meeting of the season after Mohamed Salah’s goal was well responded to by Gabriel Jesus in a match which ended 1-1.

After the final whistle, both managers met with each other to exchange the mandatory manager-handshakes, but the Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp held to his colleague as he appeared frustrated.

City boss Pep Guardiola has emerged with full details of the conversation claiming both tacticians lamented about the number of substitutions allowed in the Premier League this season.

We haven't gotten the houses FG promised us in 1994 - Siasia raises alarm | Legit TV

De Bruyne misses penalty as Man City and Liverpool share spoils in a tough EPL clash

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...