Home | News | General | US election: Joe Biden becomes America's second Catholic president-elect since JF Kennedy

- On the morning of the US elections, Joe Biden prayed during mass at the Catholic Parish near his home in Delaware, US

- The president-elect once said his parents installed in him Catholic values, labeling his faith as a gift

- The now 77-year-old has met Pope Francis twice, in 2011 and 2016 to discuss various issues

The United States president-elect Joe Biden will be the second Catholic to occupy the White House since the short-lived reign of JF Kennedy.

Biden's faith has been highlighted throughout his campaign with his attitude always showing that he had hope in the electorate and the decision they would make.

According to American Magazine, on the morning of the US elections, Biden prayed during mass at the Catholic Parish near his home in Delaware, US.

He had asked his supporters to have faith and maintain patience saying he believed he would be elected as the 46th president.

The 77-year-old, in a 2015 interview noted that his parents installed in him Catholic values, labeling his faith a gift and also shared his knowledge of Christ.

He said:

“Jesus Christ is the human embodiment of what God wanted us to do. Everything Jesus did was consistent with what generically we were supposed to do: treat people with dignity."

Then there are his meetings with the current and former heads of the Roman Catholic Church, with him having met the current Pope Francis twice, in 2011 and 2016.

There is a story, which was well detailed by Religion News Service, where Biden refused to kiss the pope's ring, which is customary when meeting an esteemed cleric.

Biden will also have to show leadership when it comes to welfare or justice issues such as abortion or LGBTQ+ rights but in his book; Promises To Keep, the president-elect noted that he was more of a cultural than biblical catholic.

He once said, while serving as a senator, that he was not sure if he had a right to impose his religious beliefs on others and this will give people hope that he is a man that focuses on inclusion.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has again accused the Democrats of perpetrating voter fraud and outrightly called them thieves.

He doubled down on his claim that the US presidential election was stolen and added that he has affidavits confirming that voter fraud took place.

Trump cited mail-in ballots as the problem saying they were not properly authenticated especially in cities like Philadelphia.

