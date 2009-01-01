Home | News | General | Trump supporters were getting out of hand, Rapper Cardi explains why incumbent US president lost to Biden (video)

- Rapper Cardi B has been vocal about the US elections and she recently shared her thoughts on Trump's defeat

- The musician in a video post on Instagram said the incumbent president lost because his supporters were getting uncontrollable

- Cardi B also noted that she won't hesitate to call out the president-elect if he does not keep his promises

Rapper Cardi B is among American celebrities who have stayed vocal on social media amid the country’s bid to elect a new president.

Hours after major media outlets declared Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden as the president-elect, the rapper took to her Instagram page reacting to the news.

Cardi in the video attempted to give a brief explainer about the reason for the incumbent president, Donald Trump, losing the presidency to Biden.

According to the WAP crooner, Trump lost in the election simply because his supporters were getting completely out of hand.

US elections: Cardi B gives her two cents about Trump losing to Biden. Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B also alluded that God had a role to play in Biden defeating the US president.

Also addressing Trump's supporters, the rapper said they should understand that the president-elect has no intention of kicking them out of the country.

She said Biden will still care for every American regardless of who they supported during the elections.

Concluding her post, the rapper made it clear that she won’t hesitate to call out the president-elect if he assumes office and does not keep his campaign promises.

Although the video is no longer on Cardi’s IG page, Legit.ng sighted it on YouTube.

Watch below:

[embedded content]

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Cardi B urged fellow American citizens to go out and exercise their civic responsibilities as the US election came to a wrap. The rapper via an Instagram video post noted that she would hit the polling station extremely early.

Cardi B also advised those going out to vote to maintain a low profile and not draw unnecessary attention to themselves.

[embedded content]

