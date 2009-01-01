Home | News | General | Super Eagles legend Pastor Taribo West under attack over wrong prophecy on the winner of US election (video)

- Taribo West retired from football after the 2008 World Cup in France and became a pastor

- The former Inter Milan defender is seen in footage claiming Donald Trump would win the US presidential election

- Democrat’s candidate Joe Biden has been projected winner as he has been declared president-elect

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Footage has surfaced showing former Super Eagles defender who is now a pastor, Taribo West, claiming Donald Trump will win the much-contested US presidential election over Joe Biden.

The US presidential election which took place on Tuesday, November 3, recorded an enormous amount of votes, but the counting ran into days as a result of the mail-in ballots.

Democrats' candidate Biden was projected to win the elections having already raked 290 Electoral Votes to Trump’s 214 as he also leads with more than four million general vote counts.

US election: Republican lawmakers tell Trump not to concede to Biden

Any candidate with at least 270 Electoral Votes will emerge winner and with 290 to his credit, Biden has been declared president-elect.

Several clerics in Nigeria who are famous for dishing out prophecies as they claim they ‘foresee the outcome of future events' have also had their say on the elections.

Taribo West earlier predicted that Donald Trump will win US elections. Photo: Mark Makela

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Taribo West is seen in footage stating that incumbent president Donald Trump will win the election as he further directed that he should be ‘quoted anywhere’.

He said:

"Before the election in Edo, I said Obaseki would win; is that true? Did he win? Nobody said it anywhere, nobody quote it anywhere.

“I also said it here before Ondo election... Akeredolu would win; is that true? Did he win? Now I want you to shoot this out the way I want it, Donald Trump will win the election with a slight-split edge over Joe Biden, so quote me and I want it to be out before time."

Flashback: He'll be impeached - Apostle Sulaimon forecasts what will happen to Trump's successor (video)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide (OFM), has stated that the new US president-elect would be impeached for his vice to take-over.

In a prophecy which appeared to have been made before the US presidential election, Apostle Suleman claimed he was told by God that President Trump would not be re-elected.

Suleman further added that the new president, after his victory, would be given a marching order for his vice president to take over the mantle of leadership sooner or later.

Street Gist: Will Nigeria be a better place with Trump as president? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...