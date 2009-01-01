Home | News | General | World Cup hero axed by his nation after his video where he was touching himself leaks online

- Artem Dzyuba will not be available when Russia battle Moldova, Turkey and Serbia

- The 32-year-old was said to have been caught on camera touching himself in a video that went viral

- Dzyuba scored three goals in their World Cup campaign two years ago and helped them reach quarterfinals

Artem Dzyuba has been excluded from the Russia squad for this month's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Stanislav Cherchesov confirmed that the 32-year-old captain was dropped from the team after a leaked video of him touching himself found its way to the internet.

He will now be missing when they face the likes of Moldova, Turkey and Serbia in the continental championship.

Dzyuba became a football sensation after scoring three goals which helped them reach the quarterfinals of the global showpiece but lost to Croatia on penalties.

The Russian coach after dropping his captain for their fixtures this month told the media as quoted by SunSport:

"The situation with Artem Dzyuba has nothing to do with the Russian national team from a sports point of view. Therefore, we see no need to give detailed evaluative comments on this matter.

"However, the coaching staff of the national team understands very well that the national team should prepare for the November matches with Moldova, Turkey and Serbia in conditions of maximum concentration and not be distracted by extraneous things."

The player involved in the scandal is however yet to make any comment since the video went viral on Saturday, November 7.

Artem Dzyuba making an attacking move during his club's Champions League match against Lazio. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

According to SunSport, Dzyuba is not new to such allegations having being accused filming simulating s'ex with team-mate Sardar Azmoun after a match.

[embedded content]

