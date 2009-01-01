Home | News | General | PSG manager Tuchel names 1 player who ‘died in the dressing doom’ during their 3-0 win over Rennes

- Thomas Tuchel is delighted with the performances of Ander Herrera in PSG’s midfield

- The former Manchester United star inspired the Parisians to a 3-0 win over Rennes

- Tuchel says the player ‘died in the dressing room’ before the game

Thomas Tuchel was full of praises for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Ander Herrera following the player’s show of class in their 3-0 win over Rennes in the Ligue 1.

The PSG boss applauded the former Manchester United sensation as he claimed the Herrera ‘was dead before the match' and 'died in the dressing room' as his side secured an eighth successive win in the French top-flight.

The Spaniard parted ways with the Manchester United at the end of last season at the expiration of his contract at Old Trafford.

He earlier aimed a dig at the Red Devils after accusing them of not prioritising football at Old Trafford.

Herrera stated that the emphasis PSG put on football showed something of a culture shock from his time at United.

And it’s his first start to life in French football and he has been instrumental for the reigning champions with Tuchel lauding his performances so far.

Tuchel said, as cited in Daily Mail:

“Ander was dead before the match. He died in the dressing room tonight.

“What he did was exceptional. The same for Leandro Paredes. We played a really good Rennes teams but we showed a good mentality and a collective effort. It was a great win.”

In the game, Juan Bernat and Marco Verratti replaced first choice forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar with both players having missed their 2-1 Champions League loss at RB Leipzig.

Thomas Tuchel seems pleased with Ander Herrera's effort so far. Photo: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Midfielder Pablao Sabaria and goalkeeper Keylor Navas are out due to injuries while defender Presnel Kimpembe is suffering from metatarsal problem.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 10 Paris Saint Germain players were trapped in an elevator for about 50 minutes ahead of their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Argentine forward Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Moise Kean, Presnel Kimpembe and Leandro Paredes were among the superstars stuck in the GrandHotel Handelshof lift.

Reports claim the players were rescued by the city's firefighters and led them to safety out of the elevator.

