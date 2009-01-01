Home | News | General | Wizkid's youngest son Zion becomes ambassador for UK children's clothing line

- Wizkid's youngest son Zion recently took part in a clothing campaign

- The proud dad took to his Instagram page to announce Zion had been made an ambassador for Childsplay Clothing

- The singer shared a cute photo of Zion modelling one of the outfits

PAY ATTENTION: Win a prize of N115,000, N75000 or N38000: participate in Big Naija Independence contest by Legit.ng

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, has no doubt passed on some of his good genes to his children. The singer popularly known by his stage name, Wizkid, had reasons to celebrate recently.

His youngest son, Zion, snagged himself an ambassadorial deal with a UK clothing line known as Childsplay.

The 2020 Christmas campaign featured Zion, former UK soldier turned presenter, Ant Middleton’s daughter and part-time footballer and model, Jake Hall’s daughter.

According to reports, this was the children’s first Christmas shoot and took place in Essex

He has changed the way I live my life, Wizkid says about working with Damian Marley on MIL album (video)

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

See post below:

Meanwhile, Wizkid has surely kept his fans waiting for so long and this is evident in how many have received his latest project with both hands even amid controversial reviews from music critics.

The singer’s Made in Lagos album has already garnered more than 100 million streams across digital music platforms just within nine days of release.

Wizkid’s official fans' page shared the interesting news on Instagram and they could not help but express more excitement at the success of the project.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Wizkid shared the good news on his page. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Wizkid released his Made in Lagos album about a week ago and the project has been getting rave reviews at home and abroad.

The singer who has been on press rounds since the release of the album was a guest on London’s Capital Xtra FM and he had a lot to say about the work and efforts that went into the much-anticipated body of work.

Nigerian singer Blackface acquires new ride, shares photo

Getting down to the specifics, Wizkid recounted how he managed to get the son of late Bob Marley, Damian, on a song which made the album.

Is Wizkid a DeadBeat Dad??? - Nigeria News Today | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...