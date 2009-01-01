Wizkid's youngest son Zion becomes ambassador for UK children's clothing line
- Wizkid's youngest son Zion recently took part in a clothing campaign
- The proud dad took to his Instagram page to announce Zion had been made an ambassador for Childsplay Clothing
- The singer shared a cute photo of Zion modelling one of the outfits
Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, has no doubt passed on some of his good genes to his children. The singer popularly known by his stage name, Wizkid, had reasons to celebrate recently.
His youngest son, Zion, snagged himself an ambassadorial deal with a UK clothing line known as Childsplay.
The 2020 Christmas campaign featured Zion, former UK soldier turned presenter, Ant Middleton’s daughter and part-time footballer and model, Jake Hall’s daughter.
According to reports, this was the children’s first Christmas shoot and took place in Essex
See post below:
Meanwhile, Wizkid has surely kept his fans waiting for so long and this is evident in how many have received his latest project with both hands even amid controversial reviews from music critics.
The singer’s Made in Lagos album has already garnered more than 100 million streams across digital music platforms just within nine days of release.
Wizkid’s official fans' page shared the interesting news on Instagram and they could not help but express more excitement at the success of the project.
Wizkid shared the good news on his page.
Photo credit: @wizkidayo/Instagram
Source: Instagram
Wizkid released his Made in Lagos album about a week ago and the project has been getting rave reviews at home and abroad.
The singer who has been on press rounds since the release of the album was a guest on London’s Capital Xtra FM and he had a lot to say about the work and efforts that went into the much-anticipated body of work.
Getting down to the specifics, Wizkid recounted how he managed to get the son of late Bob Marley, Damian, on a song which made the album.
