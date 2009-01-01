Home | News | General | Former president sends powerful message to Joe Biden after defeating Donald Trump, here's what he said

- George W. Bush has joined the world in rejoicing with US President-elect Joe Biden

- The former US president congratulated Biden after the Democratic candidate beat the incumbent, Donald Trump

- Bush also congratulated Trump on a hard-fought campaign as he earned over 70 million votes

Following the declaration of Joe Biden as America's president-elect, former president George W. Bush has congratulated the Democratic candidate on his victory.

The former US president in a statement released on Sunday, November 8, after he spoke with Biden by telephone extended his congratulations to the president-elect and his vice, Kamala Harris.

He hailed Harris on her historic election as the first woman to be elected US vice president.

Bush who is the only living former Republican president also thanked Biden for his patriotic address he delivered on Saturday, November 7, the New York Times reports.

US election: Jonathan reacts, tells Biden, Harris how to treat Trump

He said:

“I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency. Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

He also congratulated President Donald Trump for a great campaign in spite of his refusal to accept the US election result.

Bush is the highest-profile Republican to publicly make a statement on the election results as many of the party’s leaders have been silent either out of fear of getting on Trump's bad side or loyalty to him.

Biden who served as the 47th vice president of the United States under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017, was declared president-elect after surpassing the 270 electoral votes required for a candidate to win the presidency in America.

Journey to the presidency: How Joe Biden's long and inspiring political career finally paid off

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Biden is full of gratitude to the American people for choosing him to be their next leader.

He thanked all Americans from the bottom of his heart in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle, he called on everyone to join hands with him in making America great again.

