Politicians playing money-induced games at expense of youths— South-West monarchs

South-West monarchs have expressed their disappointment at the manner politicians have turned politics into money-induced venture at the expense of the interest of the youths which has led to massive unemployment, and insecurity in the country.

They stated that the high rate of unemployment among youths caused the #EndSARS protest.

The Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, and others blamed governments, and politicians for the #EndSARS protests, due to neglect of the traditional institutions in governance.

“The governors have taken the right steps with this meeting. However, they have been far away from us, the monarchs. You should not wait till election period before you reach out to us. This type of meeting should come regularly.

“We know the good and the bad in our communities but we are under-utilised,” Ooni of Ife said.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi, said the destruction has put the region in a complex and critical situation. “It is a complex and complicated matter. Our children are jobless and many are hungry and angry.

The problems are too much for the states. The states are not independent. The structure we run in Nigeria cannot allow state governors to do much for their states, there is the need for power devolution,” he said.

The Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Obateru urged the Inspector General of Police to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and fish out those behind the destruction.

“What happened is beyond EndSARS protests. Find out the people behind them. This is the time to reach out to the monarchs. If you don’t treat this matter well, the youths will come out again.”

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Akiolu said: “The truth is very bitter. Majority of the problems are caused by politicians. The power with the Federal Government is too much. The security architecture of the country needs to be restructured.

