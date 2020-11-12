Hushpuppi And Woodberry To Be FREED On Bail?

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media pages to drop fresh gist about the arrest of popular social media sensation Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry..
Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested some months ago by Interpol in his Dubai residence on grounds of defrauding over 2 million people. Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry who is currently in prisons in Atlanta are awaiting trial.
However, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that information reaching her states that Hushpuppi and Woodberry will be freed on bail but with movement restrictions.
EXCLUSIVE ????????
"HushPuppi and Woodberry"
Ramoni Abass and Olalekan Ponle MAY be FREED on bail with movement restrictions.#Kemitalks— Dr Kemi Olunloyo????????️???? (@KemiOlunloyo) November 9, 2020
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles