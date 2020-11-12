Home | News | General | Hushpuppi And Woodberry To Be FREED On Bail?
Hushpuppi And Woodberry To Be FREED On Bail?



Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media pages to drop fresh gist about the arrest of popular social media sensation Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry..

altalt

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested some months ago by Interpol in his Dubai residence on grounds of defrauding over 2 million people. Hushpuppi and his friend Woodberry who is currently in prisons in Atlanta are awaiting trial.

However, Kemi Olunloyo has disclosed that information reaching her states that Hushpuppi and Woodberry will be freed on bail but with movement restrictions.

EXCLUSIVE ????????

"HushPuppi and Woodberry"

Ramoni Abass and Olalekan Ponle MAY be FREED on bail with movement restrictions.#Kemitalks

— Dr Kemi Olunloyo????????️???? (@KemiOlunloyo) November 9, 2020
