Hours After Being Dragged On Twitter, Ozo And Nengi Stole The Show At Laycon’s Party (photos and video)

Ozo and Nengi are the most talked about couple from the Big Brother Naija season five reality TV show. Fans are always looking forward to what they are up to. Most times, the fans of the two housemates do clash when things are not favouring their favourite housemates. Only the Ozone shippers are always supporting both of them equally.

Ozo’s fans are majorly supporting only Ozo while Nengi’s fans are majorly supporting only Nengi. There have been several clashes between the Superions, Ozo’s fans and Ninjas, Nengi’s fans. The latest fight between these two fan base came as a surprise to many who think they should be supporting both of them regarding how close they are outside the house. The housemates actually wished Laycon a happy birthday. But it was Nengi’s wish that got the attention of some Superions who started dragging her on Twitter.

The drags went on and it turned out to be a fight between the Superions and the Ninjas. The all went out and washed the dirty linens of their favourite housemates in the public. The Superions were slut shaming Nengi while the Ninjas were calling Ozo a Mumu. It was really dirty on Twitter to see these two fan base that should be united fighting each other.

Just hours after the drags on Twitter, both Ozo and Nengi together with their mutual friend Neo stormed Laycon’s birthday party. Ozo and Nengi actually stole the show when they danced the type of dance that caused the drags in the first place. Recall that Nengi usually dance with Laycon in the house in a certain way. Some Superions were not comfortable with it as they think it was a disrespect to Ozo. So when Nengi posted the birthday wish with some of the pictures of her and Laycon dances, the Superions went all out on her.

It seems like the drags didn’t affect both Ozo and Nengi as they took to the dance floor to at the party. They actually stole the show at the party as they danced so close. This is the first time the couple are seen dancing like that. See some of the pictures below.

