Home | News | General | Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident (Photos and Video)

Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident: Pics.

Below is an article we did yesterday about the fitness bunny. Yesterday she celebrated her 26th birthday. Moana is one of the most beautiful fitness bunnies we have in the country and we are very happy when our celebrities celebrate their birthdays.

Life is a gift from God and we must cherish it always especially in these hard times. The fitness bunny comes Video Vixen babe posted some nice and stunning pictures as she celebrated her birthday.

And of course, showing some flesh as always. She never disappoints. Whenever we post an article about her we always know that readers and her fans are in for a treat.

These are some of the last scenes of the bunny at Club The Dream as she was celebrating her birthday.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...