Home | News | General | Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident (Photos and Video)
Hours After Being Dragged On Twitter, Ozo And Nengi Stole The Show At Laycon’s Party (photos and video)
‘Another Friend Gone’ – Davido Mourns Two Of His Friends Who Died Within Two Days

Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident (Photos and Video)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 5 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident: Pics.

Below is an article we did yesterday about the fitness bunny. Yesterday she celebrated her 26th birthday. Moana is one of the most beautiful fitness bunnies we have in the country and we are very happy when our celebrities celebrate their birthdays.

Life is a gift from God and we must cherish it always especially in these hard times. The fitness bunny comes Video Vixen babe posted some nice and stunning pictures as she celebrated her birthday.

And of course, showing some flesh as always. She never disappoints. Whenever we post an article about her we always know that readers and her fans are in for a treat.

These are some of the last scenes of the bunny at Club The Dream as she was celebrating her birthday.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177