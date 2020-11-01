Home | News | General | ‘Another Friend Gone’ – Davido Mourns Two Of His Friends Who Died Within Two Days
Moana in Ginimbi’s car 3 hrs before the accident (Photos and Video)
Islam Or Christianity; Here’s The True Religion Of US President-elect, Joe Biden

‘Another Friend Gone’ – Davido Mourns Two Of His Friends Who Died Within Two Days



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

DMW boss, Davido has bowed his head in tears after two of his friend die in the space of two days.
Recall that Von King, born Dayvon Bennet was shot dead outside a club in Atlanta after a brief argument escalated to the worst on Friday. The rapper died in the early hours of the day including other three people.

It was also gathered that a Zimbabwean business man called Ginimbi who happens to be another good friend of Davido died in a gory accident.

Davido took to his Twitter to mourn Ginimbi saying;

Another friend Gone …. RIP GINIMBI …… nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177