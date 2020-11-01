Home | News | General | ‘Another Friend Gone’ – Davido Mourns Two Of His Friends Who Died Within Two Days

DMW boss, Davido has bowed his head in tears after two of his friend die in the space of two days.

Recall that Von King, born Dayvon Bennet was shot dead outside a club in Atlanta after a brief argument escalated to the worst on Friday. The rapper died in the early hours of the day including other three people.

It was also gathered that a Zimbabwean business man called Ginimbi who happens to be another good friend of Davido died in a gory accident.

Davido took to his Twitter to mourn Ginimbi saying;

Another friend Gone …. RIP GINIMBI …… nothing else matters today make Una do Una worst

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...