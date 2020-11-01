Home | News | General | True Love Still Exists! Throwback Photo Of Rude Boy As He Celebrates Wife’s New Age
True Love Still Exists! Throwback Photo Of Rude Boy As He Celebrates Wife’s New Age



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 6 minutes ago
Famous Nigerian musician, Paul Okoye better called Rude boy has taken to his official Twitter handle to wish his wife Anita Okoye, a Happy Birthday.

Sharing a 2005 throwback photo at Gwagwalada, Rude boy wrote;

“Back then in gwagwalada #2005 chai dis my neck happy birthday wifey @ Anita_Okoye1”

Recall that in Rudeboy’s ‘Reason with me’, he talked about Gwagwalada, those days in Uni Abuja however in this case his current wife and first love, Anita has been with him through thick and thin until stardom.

His post attracted several reactions from fans.

Loading...
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

