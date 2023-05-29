Home | News | General | Senatorial election: Uncertainty as PDP senator suffers huge defeat at Court of Appeal

- The final outcome of the Bayelsa West Senatorial election has not yet been decided according to a recent court ruling

- Senator Seriake Dickson’s victory at the Federal High Court has been set aside by the Court of Appeal

- The appeal court disclosed the reason for making the decision

A former governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, is facing a suit seeking to sack him from the Nigerian Senate.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has ruled that the ex-governor and now senator, has a case to answer in a suit seeking to disqualify him from contesting the concluded Bayelsa West Senatorial election.

According to The Nation, the court on Thursday, January 7, faulted the decision of the Federal High Court for dismissing the suit against Dickson.

A three-man panel of the court ruled that the lower court was wrong to have arrived at its decision.

The panel presided over by Justice U. Onyemenam, ordered the suit to be reassigned to another Federal High Court judge.

According to This Day, Dickson’s senatorial victory is being challenged by Owoupele Eneoriekumoh who alleged that the former governor submitted false and forged information to the electoral commission.

