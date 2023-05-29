Home | News | General | 2023: Why southwest must produce Buhari's successor, Afenifere reveals

- Afenifere has declared that southwest would produce the next president of Nigeria

- President Buhari's tenure would end on May 29, 2023

- The group asked the APC to honour the pre-2015 agreement entered into by the leadership of the party

The Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM), a socio-cultural and political group and a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, have said that the southwest should produce the next president.

The Nation report that the advised All Progressives Congress (APC) members to honour the pre-2015 general election agreement to ensure fairness and equity.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking on Wednesday, January 7, in Ibadan, at a news conference heralding a Yoruba summit tagged: “Yoruba nation yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Oladosu Oladipo, the YPM national coordinator, said anything apart from Yoruba president in 2023 would not be tolerated.

The secretary-general of Afenifere led by Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Bayo Aina, said the Yoruba have realised that it is only the APC that can give Yoruba candidate a ticket.

