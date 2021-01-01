Home | News | General | Dr SIJU ILUYOMADE: The world celebrates Arise convener on her birthday

Hurray! January 8, 2021 is here and yes, it is the birthday of now globally celebrated and acknowledged Founder, Convener and Promoter of Arise Women’s Conference and Arise Walk for Life, Dr Siju Iluyomade.

And she is indeed being celebrated in clusters around the globe today even as the world strives to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

A Doctorate degree holder in Law with over 35 years post bar experience, here is a change agent with a passion propelled by compassion.

Today, the Pink Bucket has become the hope inspiring symbol of her endless palliatives to people on the streets, in modest homes , in the slum, the precincts of cities, and under the bridges . From one local government area to another in Lagos and the fringes of Abuja and several states in Nigeria her pink is seen , heralding the arrival of hope.

As captured in her speech, the pink bucket , a bucket filled with life essentials symbolise a new dawn , full of expectations.

And the cultivated bluestocking Lawyer is indeed revving up the science of compassion and altruistic investment in hope of the underprivileged, the impoverished, the market woman, the hard-up and the indigent, empowering this factory of ordinary people to earn a living wage.

An advocate of putting the Nigerian human capital to work, Dr Siju, with her Arise, has adopted villages across Nigeria for development , from the precincts of Lagos to Abuja, Dafara, Kpaduma, Kabusa, Kobi and Kuje, took healthcare to them in mobile clinics, built the avant-garde Arise Women’s village with fully fledged ultra modern hospital and the state-of-the-art skill acquisition and empowerment academy, accentuating manufacturing, and building primary and secondary schools across Nigeria , plus computerised libraries with generators to power them.

Dr Siju and her Arise team , since the end of Arise Women’s Conference on October 31, 2020 have continued to distribute palliatives in all the Local Government Areas of Lagos state, from Alimosho, Kosofe and Mushin to Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Suru Lere, Agege, Mary Land, Ojota, and Egbeda. From Somolu, Itire , Aguda, Badagry and Lagos Island to Ajeromi-Ifelodun Epe and Ibeju Lekki among others.

Still, Arise is sinking boreholes in some LGAs in Lagos pointing to the promises and possibilities within its horizon.

So,what do we say to this champion of skill acquisition and empowerment of ordinary people, a friend of the market women, a companion of the down trodden and an icon of hope . Happy birthday, Dr Siju !!!

