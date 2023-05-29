Home | News | General | President Trump finally concedes defeat, reveals when he will step down from office (video)

- President Donald Trump has made a speech 24 hours after his supporters stormed the Capitol Hill

- The US president has distanced himself from the attack that occurred in Washington DC

Trump disclosed what his focus would be in the final days of his administration

President Donald Trump has for the first time acknowledged Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election.

The US president in a speech on Friday, January 8, released via his Twitter handle, said now that congress has certified the election results, a new administration would be inaugurated on January 20.

President Trump says he will leave the White House on January 20

Source: Getty Images

He said his focus now is to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of power to the incoming Biden administration.

Trump said it was time for Americans to heal and reconcile.

The president also described the invasion of Capitol Hill by protesters as a heinous attack.

Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal over Capitol riot

He said:

Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump claimed that he reacted to the violence by deploying the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.

The president said those responsible for the violence will pay.

He said:

"America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy.

"To those who engage in the acts of violence and destruction. You do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will."

Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi, the US House speaker, has called on vice-president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

NBC Washington reported that if that is not done, she said on Thursday, January 7, that the House may move forward with impeachment proceedings.

This is the main reason US Congress confirmed Biden's victory - Explainer

Legit.ng gathered that Pelosi called Trump "a very dangerous person who should not continue in office. This is urgent, an emergency of the highest magnitude."

