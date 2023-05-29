Home | News | General | Read the bad thing Michelle Obama asks some people to do against President Trump

- President Trump should not have access to use Twitter, Facebook and the rest according to Michelle Obama

- Recall that the president had incited some of his supporters to protest at the capitol during Joe Biden election certification sitting

- Meanwhile, reactions have followed the former first lady's statement

Social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have been urged to take a firm decision and ban President Donald Trump permanently from their platforms.

The call was made in a statement by former first lady, Michelle Obama. This followed the riot incited by the president at the Capitol and the subsequent locking of the president's accounts by some of the social media platforms.

Michelle Obama has called on social media companies to ban President Trump permanently from social media. Photo: @MichelleObama

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms."

Meanwhile, reactions have quickly followed Obama's position with many social media users slamming the president.

@Jennie30041 wrote on Twitter:

"I am so sad over all that happened yesterday because it was just so disrespectful of all the norms and mores that we have all grown to expect but especially because we all know "the why" the terrorists were even allowed to make entry."

@51Renee on her part said:

"I will never understand how we went from having the Obama's, such extraordinary, kind wonderful people in the White House to Trump. So polar opposite, a maniacal wannabe dictator, so obsessed with his own self-interests. We miss you both so much. But so happy to have Joe back!"

@therealishfaq insisted:

"Everyone that stormed the Capitol must be arrested and imprisoned. They didn't get "carried away" or "led astray"... they flew across the country to incite violence and desecrated our nation's Capitol. Justice must be served."

@charlotteukcity also added:

"I think things will be better once Biden is in. Kamala is great too and they have a powerful, moral team. They can start to heal what the last four years has broken. We have to have faith that things can and will be better."

