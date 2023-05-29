Home | News | General | COVID-19: FG announces date for reopening of universities nationwide

- Universality students will soon head back to their campuses following an announcement by the NUC

- The commission reminded universities about the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

- However, ASUU has warned that its industrial dispute with the government has not been resolved

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed universities across the country to commence academic activities on January 18.

According to TVC News, the NUC gave the directive in a statement on Friday, January 8, through its deputy executive secretary (administration) Chris Maiyaki.

COVID-19: NUC directs universities to reopen on January 18

Source: Twitter

Maiyaki disclosed that the statement was issued on behalf of the executive secretary of the union, Prof Abubakar Rasheed.

The NUC stated that any further developments would be communicated to universities accordingly.

Arise TV reported that the commission, however, universities to safeguard lives by strictly adhering to the extant safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

You will go to jail if you do this - FG issues warning over NIN registration

NUC further mandated universities to adhere to the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) approved by the federal government.

Meanwhile, an emerging report indicates that lecturers in public universities may soon begin another strike if the federal government fails to fulfil its own part of the agreement reached in December 2020.

The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) stated that a fresh industrial action could commence as early as next week.

The union made the disclosure in a tweet on Monday, January 4. In another tweet on Tuesday morning, January 5, ASUU advised the government to honour the agreement reached to avert the planned strike.

In another news, workers in public polytechnics across the country on Wednesday, January 6, announced that they have commenced a nationwide warning strike.

The workers under the union of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), said the strike was embarked on to protest the non-implementation of their demands.

We would embark on another strike if you don’t reverse this decision - NLC warns FG

The national president of SSANIP, Philip Ogunsipe, said the industrial action would be escalated if the federal government fails to fails to implement the union’s demands.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NUC approves establishment of Confluence University | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General