US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos submits resignation, blasts Trump

- President Donald Trump's loyalists are leaving in droves

- The latest appointee to dump the US president is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

- Trump's ratings have dropped to an all-time low after his supporters stormed the US president's supporters stormed the Capitol building

Donald Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has submitted her resignation in protest over the invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of the US president.

DeVos said Trump's role in spurring the mob that breached the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6 was "the inflection point."

CNN reports that her decision makes her the second cabinet member to resign over the incident.

In her resignation letter to Trump, she wrote:

“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigns after Capitol attacks

Resignations in Trump's camp started right on the day the incident happened, sparking outrage across the world.

First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, the White House social secretary, a deputy press secretary, and Trump's deputy national security adviser all resigned.

Meanwhile, an angry Trump who couldn't have his way at the US Congress has carried out his frustrations on Marc Short, the chief of staff to the outgoing vice president, Mike Pence.

Short has been banned from entering the White House following the VP's refusal to overturn Joe Biden's win.

Pence, in a letter, addressed to the congress, had said he has no authority to block Biden's victory, a development that has left Trump fuming and ranting on his social media page.

Recall that Nancy Pelosi, the US House speaker, had called on vice-president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

Trump officially concedes defeat to Biden, promises orderly transition (full statement)

Pelosi stated that the House may move forward with impeachment proceedings if the vice president fails to heed its call.

An angry Pelosi also described Trump as a very dangerous person who should not continue in office, saying his removal should be treated as an emergency of the highest magnitude.

Similarly, social media companies like Twitter and Facebook have been urged to take a firm decision and ban Trump permanently from their platforms.

The call was made in a statement by former first lady, Michelle Obama, following the incident at the US Capitol building.

