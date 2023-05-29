Home | News | General | Female pilot receives much love as she poses during flight in aeroplane's cockpit, see what people said (photos)
Female pilot receives much love as she poses during flight in aeroplane's cockpit, see what people said (photos)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 10 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- People have reacted massively to the photos of a female pilot who posed for pictures in the cockpit

- The Twitter account, @flysophie_, which posted the photos said that her career meets passion

- Words of admiration flooded her comment section as people asked how she was able to achieve her dream

A female pilot has generated so many reactions on social media after posing in a plane's cockpit and sharing the photos on Twitter.

Many people admired her photos, saying she must have really worked hard to meet her goals, adding that they will love to be piloted by a female captain.

The first frame of the shared photos the lady on the wheel, while the second photo has her facing the camera.

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 10,000 likes with hundreds of comments on the bird app.

See how this young Nigerian lady 'jubilated' in video after she got a big job in Canada

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AnyebeFavour9 said:

"Imagine entering plane and a woman is the pilot. Omo i will not enter ooo. That gender that can have mood swing anyhow. Ahhh abeg ooo."

@Kingsglaive90 said:

"Brilliant takeoffs, less crosswinds and turbulence and safe landings to you. Nice shades."
Beautiful female pilot poses in aeroplane, says her passion meets career

The pretty female warms hearts on social media. Photo source: @flysophie
Source: Twitter

@royalties_pc asked:

"Why are pilots and air hostesses always beautiful? Na only fine people they learn that thing?"

@Mbanusi said:

"This isn't for the faint-hearted. I respect you!"

@Shuaibu71074812 said:

"You looking so beautiful."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Ezewusi Nnedinma Tekla, with the Twitter handle @teklajane went online to celebrate a huge career advancement.

In a post on Sunday, December 6, the lady said she has got her licence and is now officially a pilot. She posed in a single-seater aircraft in the photo she attached.

Better than bone straight? Check out beautiful photos of this lady's natual hair that she's been growing for many years

Nnedinma was overjoyed as Nigerians gave positive replies that praised her feat. Some tweeps turned her comment section into a place for harmless banters.

There was one other aircraft in the background of her photo, showing she could have taken it very close to a hanger.

NAF Officers make history as first female fighter, helicopter combat pilots | Legit TV

[embedded content]

