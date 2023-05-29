Home | News | General | Lionel Messi finally tells former teammate Neymar the club he will join this summer

- Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona expires this summer

- The 33-year-old has been linked with Man City and a few other clubs

- The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has hinted Neymar he will join PSG

Paris Saint Germain have reportedly been handed a huge boost after Lionel Messi hinted former teammate Neymar he will leave the French club this summer.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner will be out of contract with Barcelona at the end of this campaign.

He nearly walked away from the Nou Camp outfit in August after handing the former board his transfer request.

However, he made a U-turn before the start of the ongoing season after deciding to see out his contract.

Lionel Messi and Neymar during one of Barcelona's training during the Brazilian's reign at Camp Nou. Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City are hoping to sign the player on a free transfer in the summer as they hope to reunite him with his former boss Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Daily Star reports that David Beckham’s Inter Miami side has also shown interest in the forward as he currently owns a luxury $5 million apartment in the city.

But Brazilian journalist Thiago Asmar claims the Barca legend has instead set his sights on a potential move to PSG this summer.

Messi is understood to have been in contact with former team-mate Neymar, telling the Brazil international over WhatsApp that he plans to swap Barcelona for Paris at the end of the season.

His intention is now to sign for PSG once his Barca contract expires this summer, although City could turn the tide again by coming in with a big offer.

Guardiola enjoyed great success with Messi in his ranks at Barca, putting together a two-time Champions League winning side which is widely regarded as one of the best in history.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ronald Koeman feels delighted with Barcelona players after bouncing back from a goal down to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 in their second La Liga game of the New Year.

Inaki Williams put the hosts ahead just after three minutes into kick-off but a Lionel Messi's brace and one other goal from Pedri propelled the Catalans to victory in the end.

Bilbao scored a late-minute goal but it was not enough to rescue them from losing the fixture to Barca who are now third on the table.

