Home | News | General | Nigerian lady sends social media into frenzy after claiming she travelled abroad, many react to her flight photo

- A Nigerian lady has got people talking on social media after claiming she left the shores of the country

- The young lady with the Twitter handle @a__vanita shared a picture of herself on a plane and tweeps flooded her comment section

- Many of those that commented on the post doubted her claim, saying she was aboard a local flight

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many Nigerian youths are leaving the shores of the country on a daily basis, and a Nigerian lady recently claimed she has joined the trend.

The lady with the Twitter handle @a__vanita shared a photo of herself on the social media platform and captioned it:

"Goodbye Nigeria."

She didn't give details of where she travelled to but she was obviously excited to leave the shores of the country.

Nigerians took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts as some doubted her claim.

Nigerian lady sends social media into frenzy after exposing a yahoo boy she met online, shares hilarious conversation

Tweep with the handle @a__vanita wrote:

"At the rate People are leaving this country it will remain only me and my mother left."

@KelechiPhD reacted:

"That’s a small plane... Possibly a B737 mainly used for internal, domestic flights. More so, the seats and the ceiling is slightly worn out. That’s a domestic flight, Anita."

@parpeshe wrote:

"This is not an international flight aunty. This plane is mainly for domestic flights no come dey bobo us abeg."

Recall that a Nigerian recently celebrated leaving the country for Canada and described it as a dream come true for him.

The young man with the Twitter handle @skidosdeyforyou shared some pictures of his journey to the North American country on the social media platform and Nigerians soon flooded the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a similar news, a Nigerian man in Canada with the Twitter handle @MRBRIKILA1 has recounted how his life changed for better when he left the country for Canada.

See how this young Nigerian lady 'jubilated' in video after she got a big job in Canada

The man said he wrote IELTS three times before he achieved the required score, adding that he sat and passed the nursing exam at the first sitting.

In his words:

"Worked in a lot of hospitals and Nursing home...Bought my first house 3rd yr after got to Canada.....it was not easy for sure but the difference is clear clear..."

Forget Hushpuppi, check out 8 times Nigerians abroad made us proud | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General