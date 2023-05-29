Home | News | General | Panic as former FIFA president rushed to hospital, in critical condition

- Sepp Blatter is critically ill and has been hospitalized his daughter Corinne

- It is understood that the Swiss administrator's condition is not life-threatning

- The 84-year-old spent 17 years as FIFA president but got banned for six years

Sepp Blatter has landed in the hospital and is currently in critical condition, his daughter Corinne announced, Mirror.

The former FIFA boss is in stable condition and reports claim he is not in life-threatning condition.

Sepp Blatter, ex-FIFA president rushed to hospital, in critical condition. Photo by Federico Gambarin

Source: Getty Images

"My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day. He needs time and rest.

"On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy."

The 84-year-old who was president for 17 years, has had health problems in November 2015 and July 2016.

This is the bizarre thing Pele did after Ronaldo broke his all-time goalscoring record

The Swiss administrator was banned from all footballing activities after he and Michel Platini authorized payments worth $2million as gifts.

He was restricted for six years and after he was found guilty the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Blatter appealed but lost only for his eight-year ban to be reduced to six in 2016.

The men were banned, initially for eight years. The bans were reduced to six years by FIFA's appeals committee in February 2016.

Blatter, who has denied all charges against him, had compared the FIFA Ethics Committee investigation to "the inquisition".

He lost an appeal in the CAS against the suspension in December 2016.

