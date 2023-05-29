Home | News | General | This is how Buhari 'failed' Nigerians - Presidency opens up

- The presidency has dismissed claims that President Muhammadu Buhari failed Nigerians

- Lauretta Onochie, reply the allegation made by Dele Momodu, said the president only disappointed criminals in the country

- Momodu had alleged that President Buhari, like the PDP, did not keep to his promises to citizens before he was elected into office

The presidency has reacted to a remark by a renowned journalist, Dele Momodu, who has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to deliver on his campaign promises.

In a tweet on Friday, January 8, Momodu has said that he opted for President Buhari in 2015 after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woefully disappointed the nation for 16 years in power.

The famed journalist noted that he chose Buhari as he was the best electable candidate at the time.

However, Momodu said he had to switch to Abubakar Atiku upon discovering that President Buhari has also failed Nigerians.

The presidency said President Buhari failed Nigerians by not dishing out cash to criminals (Photo: @MBuhari)

Source: Twitter

He said:

"I did not bring Buhari. I did what most reasonable Democrats would have done in the circumstance of PDP's failure after 16 years in power by trying the next most electable candidate and when he failed tried the next, Atiku, and that is the essence and risk and flaw in Democracy!"

Reacting to this comment, Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, said that the president only failed to dish out money to fraudsters.

She said on Twitter:

"He "Failed" because he won't dish out cash for photos that can easily be obtained on Instagram and other picture apps."

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had lambasted the PDP for criticising the administration of President Buhari.

The ruling party in a statement released on Tuesday, January, and sighted by Legit.ng said the lead opposition party lacks the moral authority to criticise the Buhari-led government.

John Udoedehe, the national caretaker committee secretary of the APC, highlighted the PDP's alleged misdeeds when it was the country's ruling party between 1999 and 2015.

Udoedehe said the PDP should keep quiet and bury its head in shame instead of reminding Nigerians of its "ignominious era".

