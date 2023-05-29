Home | News | General | Boko Haram: Toddler hit by stray bullet in Yobe during insurgents attack

- Boko Haram attacks always come with sad news especially when they are not repelled by Nigerian troops

- A recent attack in Yobe state has left a toddler injured

- The toddler was reportedly hit by a stray bullet when the insurgents stormed a town in the northeast state

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A report by Channels Television indicates that a toddler was hit by a stray bullet on Wednesday, January 6 when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Geidam town in Yobe state.

According to the report, the insurgents burned the residence of the former chairman of Geidam local government area, Mulima Mato during the attack, as well as some shops.

They were also said to have carted a large number of drugs at the General Hospital in Geidam.

Governor Buni of Yobe state condemned the attack in a statement released by his aides. Photo credit: @BuniMedia

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION:Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Residents lament as gunmen kill driver, kidnap couple in Ondo state

Although nobody was reported to have been killed, the toddler hit by a stray bullet was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

In his reaction, Governor Mai Mala Buni commiserated with the people of Geidam, saying the attack was most unfortunate.

According to the governor, the attack will not deter his administration in its efforts to rebuild, reconstruct, and rehabilitate communities initially destroyed by the insurgents.

Although Boko Haram attacks are witnessed in Borno state, neighbouring Yobe and Adamawa states occasionally come under attack from the insurgents.

Recently, the insurgents kidnapped four women who were working on their farms in Adamawa state.

Media reports say three young girls and a married woman were working on their guinea corn farms last week on the outskirts of Dar village when the insurgents forcefully abducted them.

The insurgents later released the married woman on the ground that she was too old for them, suggesting that the girls may have been abducted to be used as sex slaves.

2 killed, district head kidnapped, many shops looted as Boko Haram attacks Yobe community

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian army will shame and disgrace the Boko Haram and the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in 2021.

Buratai gave the assurance at an event held in his hometown in Biu local government area of Borno state recently.

Survivors of Boko Haram | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General