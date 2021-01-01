Home | News | General | Buhari’s Son in-law, Turad Sha’aban Celebrates His Birthday in Dubai (Photos)
Buhari’s Son in-law, Turad Sha’aban Celebrates His Birthday in Dubai (Photos)



A man marrying one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters has gone to Dubai to celebrate his birthday.

A Nigerian man and son-in-law to President Buhari has celebrated his birthday in grand style.

altalt

Turad Sha’aban celebrated his birthday in Dubai on Thursday, January 7.

Turad who got married to President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, in September 2020, had a birthday dinner with his wife and close friends in attendance.

See more photos and video below:

altalt
altalt
