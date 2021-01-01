Home | News | General | Shock as Instagram Slay Queen dies after a drug overdose at a party (Video below)

A popular Kenyan Instagram slay queen by name Juweriya Abubakar aka Shelly Vuitton has died.

Shelly Vuitton who was known for posting raunchy photos online and had over 100k followers on photo sharing platform, Instagram died under mysterious circumstances.

Her body was found yesterday morning lying lifeless in bed after partying the previous night in at an apartment in Kilimani.

Her death was first shared by socialite Black Cinderella, who was her close friend.

We are mourning the sudden death of beloved angel Shely Vuitton who passed away on this morning. She was found dead in Kilimani area after a night of house party with yet to be identified foreigners. Her friends were in for a shock after discovering her lifeless body in bed this morning,’part of Cinderella’s post read’s.

Shelly, who’s a Muslim from Kibwezi is suspected to have died of drug overdose willl be buried once the postmortem results, according to a close friend.

Below are photos & video of her, swipe left for more :

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General