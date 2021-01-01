Home | News | General | Mary Godwin, Nigerian pornstar reveals vision for 2021 (Details below)

“I will be among Top 100 Models on Pornhub by God’s Grace in 2021,” popular Nigerian adult movie actress, Mary Godwin who is professionally known as Kalabar Chic wrote on her social media platform, Twitter.

She made this declaration a couple of days ago. The adult movie star in her tweet said she hopes to be among the “Top 100 Models on Pornhub by God’s Grace” in 2021.

“2021! The year I will be among Top 100 Models on Pornhub by God’s Grace First Sex Video will drop when I have 10k subscribers and it’s going to be a gangbang New video dropping this week Stay tuned”

A couple of days ago, Godwin’s adult movie colleague, Krissyjoh revealed how much he rakes in from appearing in porn movies.

According to Krissyjoh, he has made over N228m ($600,784) from acting in the adult movie industry.

Showing off his total earnings via a screenshot he shared, Krissyjoh appreciated his fans for all their support.

Krissyjoh wrote;

“240 Million Naira!

E Shock You?

You don’t need to steal to make money

You don’t need to scam to make money

In fact, You don’t need to kill to make money

You don’t need to do rituals to make money

You don’t need to commit crime to make money

Of course, you can use what you have to make money and have rest of mind.

I thank all my fans for their support!

240 Million (N240,000,000.00) Naira no be 240 Naira.

A VERY BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO ME!

It’s just a testimony not a show off. Bad belle go hug transformer jor.

NB: I’m still one of the most poorest Entertainers in Nigeria.”

