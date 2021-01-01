Home | News | General | DJ Cuppy calls out Zlatan Ibile for blocking her on social media for over 10 months, See tweet and reactions below

The Nigerian celebrity street is such a slippery one that anyone who does not walk consciously might have his head rolling on the floor.

Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy has in the earliest hours of today called out Zlatan Ibile over a 10 months old case. A case that according to her seems to be an escalation and yet she doesn’t know what happened and why.

In a tweet she made few hours ago, she stated how Zlatan blocked her off on WhatsApp and Instagram. She said that this happened while they were still friends and in good terms and that she is yet to understand why he did that.

She also recalled the single track she made with Zlatan, ‘Gelato‘ and how it turned out to be a hit and yet despite all these, Zlatan blocked her off.

See the tweet Below:

Meanwhile, Zlatan who goes by a Twitter username, “World President, @Zlatan_Ibile” has remained her silent follower on Twitter. He has left their bounds unrestricted on Twitter and this is why Cuppy was able to tag him in the tweet.

However, he hasn’t replied Cuppy’s tweet as at the time of writing this article. Remember that Zlatan, a father of one is a full-time member of Davido’s 30BG.

Fans who came under the tweet shared their thoughts. It was a comment section filled with mixed reactions as some people suggested that she should forget Zlatan and move on with her life. Others said perhaps she might have ignored him or turned down his advances.

Check out some comments below:

Some fans of both artists tagged Zlatan severally to get his attention to the tweet and perhaps share his side of the story.

Cuppy is generally known to be a socialite despite her music career and family background but she has also been humble to tweeps under her page.

But for her to come out publicly and humbly seek an explanation to what her friend did to her is another show of humility and free mindedness.

What do you think she must have done to deserve such treatment from Zlatan and so you think this call-out is a show of humility?

