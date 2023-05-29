APC vs Obaseki: Primate Ayodele reveals who will win certificate forgery case
- 4 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate
Elijah Ayodele has revealed how the alleged certificate forgery suit by the All
Progressives Congress, APC, seeking to sack the Governor of Edo State, Godwin
Obaseki would end.
Obaseki, the APC and the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on January 9 know their fate in a suit
seeking to remove the governor from office.
The APC and a chieftain, Williams Edobor, want the governor
kicked out for alleged certificate forgery.
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court,
Abuja, fixed Saturday for judgment after lawyers to the parties adopted their
written addresses.
Ayodele, in a statement on Friday, said
Obaseki is God’s project and no matter what, God will make him come out
victorious in the battle.
He explained that Obaseki’s enemies cannot remove him
through a court case.
“The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki is God’s Project.
His enemies can not remove him through court cases.
“He will overcome the court case ahead of him, His enemies
won’t be able to pull him down now, He is God’s Project,” he said.
