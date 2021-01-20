BREAKING: I won’t attend Biden’s inauguration -Donald Trump
- 5 hours 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
US President Donald Trump has, on Friday, said he will not
attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021.
He said this a day after Biden’s Electoral College win was
certified by a joint session of the US Congress.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the
Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump wrote on his official Twitter handle.
The President had earlier issued a broadcast saying he’s now
focused on delivering a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.
He also addressed the invasion of the US Capitol by his
supporters who were egged on by his claims of widespread voter fraud in the
election of November 3, 2020.
He said, “I’ll like to begin by addressing the heinous
attack on the United States Capitol. Like all Americans, I am outraged by the
violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and
Federal Law Enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America
is and must always be a nation of law and order.
“The demonstrators who infiltrated the nation’s Capitol have
defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in acts of violence
and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the
law, you will pay.
“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high. Now temper must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America.
“My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to
contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the
vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend America’s democracy. I continue to
strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity
and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future
elections.
“Now, Congress has certified the results. A new
administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to
ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls
for healing and reconciliation.
“2020 has been a challenging time for our people. A menacing
pandemic has abandoned the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their
homes, damaged our economy and claimed countless lives.
“Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy
on earth will require all of us working together. It will require our renewed
emphasis on the civic values of patriots, faith charity, community and family,
We must revitalise the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that binds us all
together as one national family.
“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president
has been the honour of my lifetime.
“And to all of my wonderful supporters. I know you are
disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only
just beginning. Thank you and God bless America.”
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles