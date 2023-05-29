VIDEO: How I fell in love with my twin brother, married him, lady narrates
A lady has sparked controversy on social media after she
shared her incestuous love story with her twin brother.
According to her, she and her twin brother have shared deep
connection from when they were born and realized that they were each other’s
soulmate.
They fell helplessly in love with each other and decided to
inform their parents about their feelings.
However, their parents disowned them because they could not
accept the bizarre circumstances.
They defied the odds and got married without any of their
family members in attendance as their relationship was labelled a taboo.
In the video shared on social media, the lady revealed that
she got pregnant at the age of 17 and their union is blessed with a beautiful
baby girl.
Watch the video below;
